Flint Hills experiences weekend oil leak at Ingleside terminal

INGLESIDE, Tx — Late Saturday night at about 10:30 pm, nearly 2,915 barrels of oil leaked from a tank inside the Flint Hills Resources (FHR) terminal in Ingleside. The oil was contained onsite and did not impact any body of water in the area, according to the report that was made to the Corpus Christi Office of Emergency Management.

FHR sprayed the area with a sealing foam blanket to trap the odor of the leaked crude oil. They did say that there may still be a smell in the immediate area.

Government agencies have continued to monitor the air quality in the surrounding area and have said that all readings are normal. FHR also said that it is using fence line and mobile air monitors to monitor the air quality.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and was reported to local, state, and federal authorities according to a statement from Flint Hills Resources.