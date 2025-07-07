Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fireworks spark grass fire near Padre Island Yacht Club

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Independence Day has become a different "tradition" for firefighters as crews monitor a grass fire on Padre Island.

In a Facebook post, Nueces County ESD 2 said fireworks started a grass fire near the yacht club on Friday night. "There's absolutely zero danger to any homes in the area, the fire will burn itself out in a matter of hours," the post explains. On Independence Day 2024, fire crews battled a 60-acre fire on the beach. Other fires on Padre Island were reported during the holiday in 2023.

