Firefighter's training academy teaches life-saving skills to everyday people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aaron Readus knows that in an emergency, every second counts. That's why the firefighter and paramedic started Ross Training Academy to teach CPR and first aid skills to the public.

"People don't think that it could happen to them. They don't think that they'd ever be in the position that they are a first responder," Readus said.

As a firefighter and paramedic, Readus has dedicated his career to helping others in crisis situations.

"Not a lot of people can go home every day and say that they made a difference in someone's life, and my everyday job is just that," Readus said.

But he wanted to continue making a difference outside of work, which led him to create Ross Training Academy.

"I found there's no other way to do that but to use myself for other people," Readus said.

The academy's mission is to teach CPR, first aid, and other certifications so others know what to do during an emergency before professional help arrives.

"You're your own first responder. You're the first one that's going to witness that. And you need to be able to help take care of that… your family member," Readus said.

He emphasizes that the time between calling 911 and when professional help arrives is critical.

"And that can take a few minutes for first responders to get there unfortunately," Readus said. "In the US there's a national shortage of first responders."

Readus doesn't run the academy alone. He works alongside his older sister, Kayla Readus, who shares his passion for teaching life-saving skills.

"Those first responses save people's lives," Kayla said.

With her medical field experience, Kayla helped develop the academy's curriculum, which is now being taught through 15 other instructors. The business has expanded to four other states.

"You know, it's like a spiraling effect. I'm helping one… and now I'm helping 1,200," Readus said.



CPR Step-by-Step Guide:



Check if the person is responsive by tapping their shoulder and asking loudly if they're okay If unresponsive, call 911 or have someone else call Place the person on their back on a firm surface Kneel beside the person's chest Place the heel of one hand on the center of the chest (between the nipples) Place your other hand on top and interlock your fingers Position your shoulders directly over your hands Keep your arms straight and push hard and fast Compress the chest at least 2 inches deep at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute Allow the chest to fully recoil between compressions Continue until professional help arrives or the person shows signs of life

