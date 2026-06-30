Fire damages apartments and sends Corpus Christi firefighter to the hospital

Fire damaged two apartments in Northwest Corpus Christi and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

The fire broke out on the 5600 block of Hampshire Road near Lantana Street just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday and sent heavy plumes of smoke through parts of northwest Corpus Christi near Interstate-37 and North Padre Island Drive.

Fire damages apartments and send C.C. firefighter to the hospital

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez told KRIS 6 News when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and a fire at the back of a home. When they arrived at rear of the residential structure, they found four small apartments. Two had fire damage and the two others had smoke damage.

Crews quickly put out the flames.

One firefighter was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline after injuring his elbow. There's no word yet on his condition or how the fire started.

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