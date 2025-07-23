Fire crews battle fire, heat and downed powerlines just north of Banquete

UPDATE: Thursday 4:00 p.m. - Chief Michael Clack told KRIS 6 news that the cause of the fire was undetermined due to all of the various elements on the scene. Fire crews officially put out the fire around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

____________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL:

Area fire crews are battling both flames and extreme heat while responding to a large grass fire just north of Banquete.

According to Annaville Fire Chief Michael Clack, the fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Cindy Ln. after initial reports of smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered an abandoned house engulfed in flames and a grass fire threatening nearby homes. Crews also had to navigate dangerous conditions including downed power lines that were actively sparking.

Firefighters prioritized containing the grass fire to prevent it from spreading to neighboring properties before addressing the house fire. As of now, crews remain on scene working to extinguish hot spots. The extreme heat has forced firefighters to take frequent breaks to avoid heat-related illness.

Officials have not yet determined whether the house fire ignited the grass fire or if the grass fire spread to the structure.

