Fight to protect Baffin Bay reaches Corpus Christi City Council

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents, fishing guides, environmentalists packed Tuesday’s Corpus Christi's city council meeting to voice concerns over a groundwater desalination project that would discharge waste into Baffin Bay.

The contract between the South Texas Water Authority and Seven Seas Water would discharge one million gallons of waste a day into Baffin Bay. That number could increase significantly if the City of Corpus Christi were to partner with the project.

The topic raised environmental and economic concerns among local residents.

"The only thing Baffin Bay needs from us is to leave it alone. Leave it alone," one speaker told the council amid applause from attendees.

Todd Wilson, a fishing guide, raised concerns over the transparency and purpose of the project.

"City council, they vote on this stuff but they left us in the dark. They keep telling us we need water for residents, but it's not for residents, it's for industry," Wilson said.

Another resident emphasized community opposition to the project.

"The citizens you represent are not okay with you turning Baffin Bay into dumping ground for corporate profit.”

While some speakers suggested alternative waste disposal methods like creating wetlands, pumping offshore, or deep well injection, they remained firm that the bay should be protected from potential contamination.

This position contradicts statements made by Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid on June 24 regarding the memorandum of understanding passed by the Corpus Christi City Council with the South Texas Water Authority.

"Actually the discharge will run into Baffin Bay and it will refresh Baffin Bay and bring it back to its normal state, something that we've been lacking for a hundred years," Madrid said.

Residents strongly disagreed with this assessment.

"We don't need any fresh water in Baffin Bay, we don't need any chemicals we don't need any metals. They need to leave our bay systems alone," Wilson said.

Community members are requesting the city council conduct an environmental impact study by a third party before proceeding with the project.

"Rushing to an August 24 deadline is more than irresponsible. It's a slap in the face to the very people you are elected to serve. This is not leadership, it is agenda driven negligence," one speaker said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo briefly responded to the concerns.

"I don't care what is written where, we have an obligation to do our due diligence and that is happening," Guajardo said.

