Federal funding freeze sparks uncertainty for KEDT and public media

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voices behind KEDT, the city’s PBS and NPR affiliate, are sounding the alarm after a temporary freeze in federal funding left the station rushing to finalize its budget ahead of an October 1 deadline.

Although Congress approved the funding earlier this year, the Trump administration temporarily halted its release during a federal policy review, delaying millions in support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). While the freeze has since been lifted, CPB announced Friday that it will begin winding down operations after the federal government rescinded more than $1 billion in previously approved funds. The uncertainty has left stations like KEDT questioning the long-term stability of public media.

“We’re really scrambling right now because this takes effect October first,” said Don Dunlap, KEDT’s General Manager.

According to Dunlap, nearly 40% of KEDT’s $2.4 million operating budget comes from CPB, funding that supports local news, PBS Kids programming, and partnerships with area school districts and libraries.

As one of the oldest public broadcasting stations in Texas, KEDT has served the South Texas community since 1972. The station’s mission, according to its website, is to "educate, enlighten and inspire" viewers across 14 counties in the Coastal Bend.

But the recent delay revealed just how fragile that support system can be.

“It really got our attention,” Dunlap added. “We are the nation’s public broadcast system.”

In rural communities, where reliable internet access is limited and educational materials are often scarce, public media plays a vital role.

According to the Nielsen Company, more than 30% of rural families in the region rely on its services.

“We broadcast 70 hours a week in children’s programming,” Dunlap said. “The children that watch those programs enter school about seven months ahead in academic achievement than those who don’t. That programming could be their only access to education.”

Inside the KEDT station, Dunlap said he does not expect layoffs, but warns the station must now explore alternate funding sources to ensure future stability.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure this community has access to public television and radio in the years to come," Dunlap said.

