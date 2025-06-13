Father's Day events around the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend has a ton of things to do with dear ol' Dad on Father's Day this year. You can go eat Dino Ribs, go cool off at Hurricane Alley, or chow down at an all-you-can-eat crawfish party; there are several ways to treat Dad this Sunday.

_________________________________

Sunday, June 15 | 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Treat Dad to a waterfront brunch with bold flavors and great vibes down by the marina.

Enjoy a hearty spread featuring:

– Chef-crafted brunch classics

– Carving Station and Raw Bar

– Signature cocktails and local brews

– Stunning coastal views

In honor of the occasion, they'll also be featuring a selection of Father’s Day-exclusive offerings to make the experience even more memorable.

Check out the event listing on Facebook

_________________________________

Father’s Day at Hurricane Alley Waterpark

Sunday, June 15

Open 11 AM to 8 PM

Dads get in FREE with the purchase of one general admission ticket.

A Dad Bod competition is happening so get ready for lots of laughs, fun, and a special prize for the winner!

Bring the whole family for a day of water slides, sunshine, and smiles!

Get tickets and info at hacctx.com

Check out the event listing on Facebook.

_________________________________

Free pint for Dad at Brewster Street!

All Dads get a free pint of beer with any purchase. Go enjoy great food, vibes and family fun time.

Available all day at both Brewster Street locations

Let’s raise a glass to Dad and make it a day to remember!

Also, there's all you can eat crawfish, so if the mudbugs are your thing, Brewster Street Downtown is the place to be on Father's Day.

$34.99 per person – Served from 12 PM to 4 PM (or until we sell out—so come early!)

$3 Mimosas & Bloody Marys

Live Music by Aaron Jacob

Face Painting & a Playground – Fun for the whole family!

Gather your crew, bring your appetite, and join us for an afternoon of delicious crawfish, live music, and unbeatable Sunday vibes.

Every Sunday During Crawfish Season

12 PM - 4 PM (or until sold out)

Brewster Street Icehouse – Downtown

Check out the event listing on Facebook.

_________________________________

Father's Day Dino Rib special

What does Dad really want? Meat. The crown jewel of barbecue, The Dino Rib, will be on special. There is a limited supply so come early. Last year, these sold out in minutes.

The feast begins at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Check out the event listing on Facebook.

_________________________________

Free wristbands for Dad!

RETRO is celebrating Dad this year by letting him play all the arcades he wants for FREE! And Dad's drinks are buy one, get one free, too!

Check out the event listing on Facebook.

_________________________________

C.C. Municipal Band Father's Day Concert

The Father's Day concert is a perennial favorite of the Municipal Band. There's usually a father-related work or two on the program. Bring your fathers, grandfathers and father-figures to the free concert Sunday, June 15, at 8 pm at the amphitheater on the Del Mar College Heritage Campus.

Check out the event listing on Facebook.

_________________________________

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!