Everhart Road northbound lanes closing Monday for reconstruction project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Monday, July 7, the northbound lanes of Everhart Road between SPID and Lamont Street will be closed for street reconstruction work.

Two-way traffic will shift to the southbound lanes in two phases. The section from McArdle Road to Lamont Street will be closed through mid-August, while the section from SPID to McArdle Road will remain closed through October.

Drivers should also expect additional lane closures at the SPID intersection throughout the duration of the project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

