Everhart Road closing overnight Tuesday for concrete work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of Everhart Road will be closed overnight Tuesday for concrete pouring as part of an ongoing infrastructure project.

The closure will affect Everhart Road between McArdle Road and Lamont Street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5.

City officials say the work is part of an infrastructure improvement project aimed at enhancing the safety and durability of city roads.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers through alternate routes during the closure.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to posted detour signs, and plan travel accordingly to avoid delays.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

