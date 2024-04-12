El Cotton Picker Mariachi Festival kicks off this weekend in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Tx — This Saturday, 55 groups from all over Texas will gather at Robstown Early College High School for the annual El Cotton Picker Mariachi Festival.

“It means a lot to me, especially since my grandfather inspired me to do this,” Brianna Irrguegas, senior and Mariachi player at Robstown Early College High School said.

Irruegas said she has been listening to and playing Mariachi music most of her life.

On Saturday, Irruegas will be part of the 54 other bands coming to perform at the Mariachi Festival.

“It is very nerve-racking especially since I am singing a song at the end, and there are some moments in there where my nerves get the best of me sometimes,” Irruegas said.

Robstown Early College High School Band Director Charles Cabrera said events like these give students a chance to not only showcase their skills but to learn to control their nerves while they perform.

“Mariachi for the last five to eight years has really grown, and this festival here, it gives them an opportunity to come and participate and compete,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera said 55 groups and 84 vocalists from Austin, Del Rio, San Antonio, and more are coming to compete at the festival in Robstown.

“It is important to get our name on the map, especially with these kinds of things and everyone coming to our school,” Angel Garza, Mariachi player at Robstown ISD said.

John Valls, the Executive Director of the Robstown Area Development Commission said events like these give the city the much-needed exposure.

The event could also mean sweet music for some local businesses.

“It helps to support the local businesses, but also it helps the city itself, the city government, by increasing sales tax revenue, so it will generate substantial sales tax revenue for the city," Valls said.

Valls said events like these are what help stimulate the local economy.

Cabrera also said people get to understand what the Mariachi culture is about.

“Mariachi, especially myself, I grew up singing mariachi, and to have these kids be given the opportunity to enjoy Mariachi,” Cabrera said.

“At the end of the day it feels good to perform and sing to people,” Irruegas said.

Charlie Cabrera said he hopes The Cotton Picker Mariachi Festival will grow every year and will continue to keep the mariachi culture alive.

Tickets for the festival will be sold at the entrance of the festival at the high school for $7.

The event will take place all day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

