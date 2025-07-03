'Dry July' movement grows in Corpus Christi as alternative to alcohol-focused celebrations

Whether it's for health, recovery, or just a different kind of freedom, some are choosing to celebrate this Fourth of July holiday in their own way through the growing "Dry July" movement in Corpus Christi.

The Fourth of July means fun for many, but it can be difficult for those participating in "Dry July" — a trend that encourages sober celebration throughout the month.

"With the 4th of July, there's that temptation to drink. Or that pressure of not knowing how to tell someone, 'Hey. I'm staying sober,'" said Kalyn Thompson, Community Relations Director at the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse – Coastal Bend.

Drinking smart on Independence Day is particularly important given recent statistics. According to TXDOT, deadly drunk driving accidents during the 4th of July holiday have skyrocketed in Texas, with numbers rising by nearly 43% since 2023.

Noah Hall has been sober for five years and works as the lead mixologist at Gallery 41, where he created a mocktail menu for those looking for alternative drink options.

"It's definitely creating a big uptick for sober people. And now a lot more people are opting for these non alcoholic beverages and they're super fun," Hall said.

Thompson knows firsthand how difficult holidays can be for those looking to stay sober, but she wants people to know there are ways to reclaim the fun.

"There's so many opportunities to create and build different ways to have fun without alcohol," Thompson said.

A recent sober-curious mocktail class drew a crowd in Corpus Christi, showing just how many locals are open to trying something new.

I even decided to try a mocktail myself with Noah at Gallery 41.

The overall message of Dry July is simple: there's nothing wrong with choosing a sober celebration.

