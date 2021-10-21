Driscoll Children's Hospital waits for authorization to start kids' COVID vaccination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The White House has unveiled its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11.

The Biden administration says it has secured enough supply to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11.

Dr. Jaime Fergie, director of infectious diseases at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, said his facility did the clinical study for the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 years old.

Fergie said he’s confident that once the FDA and then Centers for Disease Control provide approval, there will be a large number of parents wanting their kids to be vaccinated.

“I’ve been getting many questions from the last few months of many parents and many families asking when are we going to have these available for our children, we want our children to be protected," Fergie said.

Iris Gutierrez said her 5-year-old daughter, Sophia, wanted to participate in the vaccination trials after seeing her aunt suffer from COVID-19 and not being able to see her grandparents in a nursing home.

“She felt that how can everybody else get this vaccine and be protected against a virus that was very deadly and she not get that," said Gutierrez.

Fergie said once the vaccine is approved for children ages 5-11, Driscoll plans to have after-school hour clinics in the efforts to vaccinate the community.

“Pharmacies will have it available, but most importantly, families can go to their physician to their offices where they usually go and get the vaccine," he said.

Gutierrez said they should receive the results from the vaccine trials at the end of October or early November. If the results are “unblinding” showing that her daughter did not receive the Pfizer vaccine, then she will receive it.

“I respect every parent's decision," Gutierrez said. "This is a decision that you have to do your research and be well informed."

Driscoll Childrens Hospital is currently doing the study for the Pfizer vaccine trials for children 6 months to 5 years old.

