DPS looking for truck involved in hit and run death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Saturday, January 20, at about 10:37 p.m., the San Patricio Sheriff's Department was notified of a pedestrian that had been struck in the northbound lanes on U.S. 181 near County Road 3667 about 3 miles south of Taft, according to a press release from the Texas Highway Patrol.

When DPS Troopers responded to the scene, they found 24-year-old Joseph William Pena of Odem in the roadway. After some investigation, Texas State Troopers learned that Pena had been in an argument with his family in a 2021 Buick Enclave when the vehicle pulled into the grass on the side of the road and Pena got out of the car.

After he continued to argue with the family outside the vehicle, Pena began to walk south and into the roadway when he was struck in the middle of the northbound lanes by a light-colored pickup truck.

Pena was transported to Spohn Shoreline where he was pronounced dead.

The truck that hit Pena did not stop to help or stay on the scene. It is described as a large, light-colored truck with big lights and bars on the front. The truck is likely to have damage to the front, right side.

The Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Highway Patrol office in Sinton at (361) 364-9007.