DPS identifies County Road 26 hit-and-run victim

Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 13, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is looking for anyone who may have been in contact with a man who was allegedly hit by a vehicle and left for dead.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, just after 6:00 a.m., the Nueces County Sheriff's Department was called about an individual in the roadway on County Road 26 and County Road 49A, near Old Brownsville Road and Saratoga Boulevard. Shortly after deputies arrived, the man died from his injuries.

That man has been identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Wayne Thornhill III.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with DPS and Media Relations, Thornhill's family said he had been living in Corpus Christi for the last two years.

In the meantime, DPS is taking over the investigation and is asking anyone who may have spoken or seen Thornhill days before his death to call 361-698-5600.

