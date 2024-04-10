District Attorney James Granberry explains why some charges have been dropped for illegal game room operations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police and Nueces County have spent years shutting down game rooms operating illegally.

KRIS 6 News learned, according to sources, former Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez's office offered deals to some game room operators.

The deal sources say would throw out charges if operators agreed to forfeit money seized in game room raids.

Granberry explained to KRIS 6 News why he is bound to honor agreements made before he took office.

"The whole nature of a district attorney’s office is, that everyone one of my assistants can go upstairs on a felony case or misdemeanor case and say judge, on behalf of the state of Texas and the District Attorney, this is the agreement that we have reached. And they bind this office by making that statement in court," Granberry said.

Granberry also said he learned after meeting with CCPD that the department’s investigators are frustrated after the cases were dropped.

"We did have a meeting yesterday with all parties involved to discuss this. I explained that I was bound. I think they understand that now," Granberry said.

KRIS 6 NEWS asked just how many cases Granberry’s office would have to dismiss.

"I believe that those cases have pretty much dried out. We’re taking steps within the office to let the defense lawyers know that I don’t like it and we’re not going to go forward with that," Granbery said.

The district attorney emphasizes his office will stay tough on shutting down illegal game rooms.

"We will prosecute cases brought, and we're not going to just take the money as the easy road. If it's worthy of forfeiture, it is worthy of prosecution," Granberry said.

Chief Deputy David Cook also provided KRIS 6 NEWS with an updated list of permitted game rooms and the ones that have been shut down.

The County Commissioners agreed to move on to the next agenda item and discuss potential game room policy changes at a later time.

