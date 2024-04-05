DEVELOPING: Beeville Mayor Brian Watson arrested at the Bee County Courthouse

BEEVILLE, Tx — Beeville Mayor Brian Watson was arrested Thursday morning at the Bee County Courthouse.

According to the Bee County Sheriff's Department, Brian Watson has been charged with misuse of official information and his bond has been set at $10,000.

Whitney Nicole Rushing, a former employee of the Bee County District Attorney's Office, is also facing the same charge and her bond has been set at $10,000.

According to Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd, both surrendered at the Bee County Courthouse on Thursday morning. Texas Rangers took them into custody.

There are no details yet on their relationship or what led to the charges filed against them.

We do know Watson's charge stems from a recent indictment.

KRIS 6 contacted the City of Beeville where an official told us the information we needed was in a press release.

That press release states:

"The City of Beeville issues this statement to address recent inquiries regarding the indictment of Mayor Brian Watson. City administration does not have details regarding the indictment of Mayor Brian Watson. We are respectfully giving Mayor Watson the time and space he needs to handle this personal matter independently... Any updates or changes regarding this situation will be communicated to the public at an appropriate time."

We have been told the Bee County District Attorney Jose Aliseda has recused himself from this case and has referred it to the Atascosa County D.A.'s Office.

This is a developing story. We will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.