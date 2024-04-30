Del Mar College offers second bachelor's degree for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Students looking to advance in their career will now have the chance to do that with Del Mar College's newest Bachelor of Applied Science degree program in Organizatational Management and Leaderhship (BAS-OML).

Dr. Jennifer Sramek, the Dean of Business Entrepreneurship and Health Sciences said Del Mar was given approval on April 15 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The program is for students who have already earned an associate's degree. The program is aimed at pushing students towards further job security.

“It came forward [to us] that our students who are graduating with the Associate of Applied Science degrees, that have these technical skills like welding or process technology, they could use business skills to complement those technical skills," Sramek said.

She added that the Bachelor of Applied Science degree is stackable, which means it builds upon the foundation of 55 associate degree programs currently available.

"What were looking to do is add those complimentary business skills on to that," Sramek said. "So, what they’ll be learning is the basics of management, leadership, managerial communication, ethics in the workplace, legal aspects of management."

Courses also cover Finance for Managers, Human Resource Management, Technology in Enterprise Management, Accounting for Managers and more.

Students who have an associate's degree and 60 credit hours completed, will be required to complete 27 hours of core classes and 33 hours of Organizational Management and Leadership for a total of 120 credits toward the BAS-OML.

This is the second bachelor's degree program that the college offers. The first was a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or RN to BSN degree in 2021. Conveniently, the Bachelor of Applied Science program is offered online in an 8-week format.

“We wanted to make this degree as affordable and convenient for people that are trying to balance life," Sramek said. "Really, it's creating a pathway where students can enter back into education where they need to upscale and rescale for the future."

Just more than one week after the program's launch, more than 140 people have already applied.

The program officially begins in Fall 2024. To learn more about the program, and the admission process, and obtain the online form to get started, check out Del Mar's website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.