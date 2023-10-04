Dedicated photographer capturing moments for Woodsboro ISD for free

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a tale of unwavering dedication to the game, captured through the lens of Richard Fierova, an unsung hero of Woodsboro Independent School District (ISD).

For years, Fierova has donned the title of "The Unofficial Official Photgrapher" for Woodsboro ISD, tirelessly documenting every game no matter the circumstances. Victory or defeat, he has been there to capture moments that will last forever.

Fierova's commitment went beyond the call of duty. He spends about 50 hours a week behind the camera, taking about 2,000 photos per sporting event. What sets him apart, though, is his selflessness.

"I charge absolutely nothing," Fierova said.

To him, editing and sending pictures to athletes for free is his way of giving back to the community.

Toni Rodriguez, a Woodsboro ISD parent, praised Fierova as "the keeper of our memories," emphasizing the impact of his work on the community.

Fierova's journey was not without challenges. A few years ago, complications from diabetes led to the amputation of one of his legs. However, this setback didn't stop him from fulfilling his role. He continued to show up to every game, a testament to his unwavering spirit.

Fierova credited much of his success to his supportive wife, Jackie, who has never missed taking him to a single game. Fierova said that his wife is 99% the reason why he's at where he is today.

Fierova's passion and work ethic comes from a place of wanting to give back to Woodsboro.

"We feel that we need to give back to the community because of everything they have given to us," he said.

After Hurricane Harvey, the Fierova family was in the final stages of completing repairs to their double-wide trailer when a tornado struck, tearing off the newly installed roof.

A former Woodsboro ISD superintendent stepped in and allowed Fierova and his wife to stay at their house after the second disaster. Just when things seemed bleak, the community came through in a big way, starting a GoFundMe for the Fierova family.

The superintendent ended up offering to sell the house to the family at a great price, so Fierova used the money from the GoFundMe as a down payment and never looked back.

Their new 3,500 square foot house turned out to be a perfect fit for Richard's situation, allowing him to roam around in his electric wheelchair without any issues.

After all that was done to help get him and his wife back on their feet, Fierova continued to express his gratitude for the community.

Whether capturing a 100 or 2,000 pictures, Fierova considers each shot a way to encapsulate life's precious moments, and will keep capturing moments for the Woodsboro community as a way to give back to the district that gave it all to him.