Former San Antonio Spur Danny Green returned to the Coastal Bend, hosting a basketball camp at First Baptist Church with more than 100 kids learning the fundamentals of the game.

"Especially as a retired player you appreciate it so much more to see the people who love and support you at this time in your career," Green said.

Green hosted a similar camp two years ago at Incarnate Word Academy. This year's event moved to First Baptist Church, where kids worked on shooting, different types of passing, and more.

"It's been instilled in me from a young age [by] my dad... of always giving back to the community," Green said.

Danny Green brings basketball camp to Corpus Christi, teaching kids fundamentals on and off the court

Green, who won the NBA Finals with the Spurs in 2014, said cities like Corpus Christi make Texas feel like home, even though he hasn't played for the Spurs in eight years.

"Any place that I'm able to call home I try to do the same thing. This is a home for me I'm able to be a part of the community," Green said.

Beyond basketball skills, Green said the camp is designed to help kids develop habits that extend beyond the gym.

"But we want to be able to translate a lot of those things into life goals. We feel sport is universal we want to teach them the fundamentals of life and how to create good habits to be successful with whatever it is they want to do or whatever they want to be," Green said.

Green also shared his thoughts on the current Spurs roster and their title chances.

"Bringing back Harrison Barnes, picking up Tobias Harris, really good additions. Keeping the same group together it's hard to beat a team that's been together for some time. I like their chances this year," Green said.

Spurs gear and Danny Green shirts filled the gym, a sign that the retired champion's connection to the Coastal Bend remains strong.

"It means a lot for me to be a staple in this community still... even though I haven't been here for 8 years as a Spur," Green said.

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