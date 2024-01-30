Damages on industrial roads causing distress for Westside companies

Problems with potholes in roadways

Vehicles becoming damaged

Hopkins Road and Vermont Street

An industrial road that KRIS 6 News reporters covered back in August of last year is continuing to cause major problems for some companies near the airport.

On the Westside of Corpus Christi, Hopkins Road and the corner of Vermont Street is riddled with deep potholes which have caused damages to several vehicles.

When the city was alerted of the problems with the street last year, the city of Corpus Christi sent out crews to patch up the roads. However, the patches over the potholes eroded a week after they addressed the road issues.

This led to a Google Maps vehicle losing it's front bumper only a couple of months later.

The owners of Turbomachinery Industries have made complaints to the city in the past because of damage they've also suffered to their vehicles.

Longtime employees said that the roads have been beaten and battered over the past two decades and it has taken a toll on them.

"We've been calling the city for quite a while, pretty much every day," Machinist Foreman Alex Garza said. "We have guys in there that spend 30 to 45 minutes a day trying to get a hold of the city and asking them to come fix this street for us. It's just causing so much issues with all of our personal vehicles, company vehicles, and a lot more."

When KRIS 6 News reached out to the city officialsback in August, they explained the roads are marked as industrial, which causes funding to be limited for the project. Vermont and Hopkins are on the list, but drivers will have to wait years before work can begin. In the meantime, the road will be patched as needed.

Garza said the company will continue to reach out to city council until the road is finally repaved.

