Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Country singer Morgan Wallen performing at American Bank Center April 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Sanford Myers/AP
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
People Morgan Wallen
Posted at 11:04 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:04:14-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — County music artist Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on April 21, 2022.

The stop is a part of Wallen's Dangerous Tour, with special guests Hardy & Larry Fleet.

If you're trying to score some tickets, the concert's presale starts Thursday, November 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Use the code: WASTED. The public sale starts Friday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices will range from $62.75 to $122.75.

Morgan Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video of him surfaced showing him shouting a racial slur. After the video's release and publish backlash, Wallen's record label decided to suspend his recording contract indefinitely. Additionally, 800 radio stations across the country owned by iHeartMedia removed Wallen's music from rotation.

Morgan Wallen is known for his country hit 'Whiskey Glasses', which ranked on Billboard as the top country-radio song of 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education