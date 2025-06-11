Council to discuss removing mayor's name from Big Bang Fireworks Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposal to remove the mayor's name from Corpus Christi's annual Fourth of July fireworks show is on the agenda for Tuesday's city council meeting.

The item calls for discussion regarding the use of a current mayor's name for city-sponsored events, specifically targeting the Mayor's Big Bang Fireworks Celebration.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo says the mayor's office has hosted the Big Bang Fireworks Celebration for nearly 50 years, with the mayor's office reaching out to private companies to fund the show.

"Every mayor prior to me and every mayor moving forward, I hope, will be able to do the same thing. And whatever mayor is in office, they are hosting it," Guajardo said.

The motion that could remove the mayor's name from city-sponsored events was placed on the council agenda at the request of Council Members Sylvia Campos, Eric Cantu and Gil Hernandez.

When asked why this item was placed on the agenda, Guajardo's response was, "Your guess is as good as mine."

The name change discussion is one of several items on Tuesday's council meeting agenda, which also includes a proposed name change for the American Bank Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

