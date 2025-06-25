council questions naming rights decision for American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A day after Oak View Group awarded naming rights for the American Bank Center to Hilliard Law, some City Council members say they still don’t have the full story.

The decision came just hours before council was set to talk about it — and it left some wondering why OVG passed on a higher bid.

Attorney Thomas J. Henry offered $20 million — but Oak View Group chose Hilliard Law's $1.3. million dollar a year bid instead.

OVG told council it wasn’t about the money. They said some sponsors threatened to walk if Henry’s name went on the building... but didn’t say who those sponsors were.

Councilwoman Sylvia Campos said she expected more transparency.

“I thought we were gonna get some real answers today,” Campos said. “Apparently, that’s not going to happen.”

Other members said it doesn’t make sense to turn down more money — especially with the city facing budget challenges.

“They want the taxpayer to pay a billion dollars for a project,” Councilman Eric Cantu said. “But we can’t take someone’s money who wants to give it to us? It blows my mind.”

Councilman Gil Hernandez called the decision political — not financial.

“You entered a political situation and made a political decision,” Hernandez said.

But not everyone on the dais agreed.

“OVG did a great job,” Councilman Everett Roy said. “If they followed a process that was fair and equitable, I’m OK with it.”

Hilliard now enters exclusive talks with OVG about the contract.

Still, some on council want more answers.

OVG is expected back in July and will produce financial statements to show their operating in the black and don't need Henry's money.

At that point, council will decide whether to stick with OVG… or possibly cut ties for good.

for the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!