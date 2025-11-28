Corpus Christi's 82nd annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving meal serves 600 people in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On a day when families across the country gather to celebrate Thanksgiving traditions, one Corpus Christi tradition continues to stand out for its generosity and community spirit.

The 82nd annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving meal took place today, serving 600 traditional turkey leg meals to anyone who wanted to show up. The event represents a significant increase from the usual 500 meals, as organizers recognized a greater need in the community this year.

Joe Salem was a local businessman who began this tradition in 1943 for people who might not have a Thanksgiving meal to look forward to. Salem passed away in 2001, but the tradition lives on through the dedication of community volunteers.

A small army of volunteers began prepping the traditional turkey leg meals around 4 a.m. at Sokol Gym on Kostoryz. The event was open to anyone who wanted to participate.

"The people here, oh my gosh. They are just ecstatic, they just love that we're here. They're very thankful. They're very grateful to us. Yeah, and we love that," said Elaine Medina, organizer of the Joe Salem Thanksgiving event.

The annual meal continues to serve as a testament to Salem's original vision of ensuring no one goes without a Thanksgiving meal in Corpus Christi.

