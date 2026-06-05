Residents of Old San Patricio who rely solely on private wells for water are raising concerns about Corpus Christi's groundwater drilling program along the Nueces River — and whether the city's water needs could eventually leave rural neighbors without water.

Duane Alexander, like most of his neighbors in Old San Patricio, depends entirely on a private well for water.

"Everyone out here is on water wells," Alexander said.

Corpus Christi well drilling program raises fears for San Patricio resident relying on private well

Since Corpus Christi began drilling wells along the Nueces River as part of its groundwater program, Alexander fears those wells could eventually cause his well to dry up.

"If they draw enough water from below you, the water above starts to seep down into the void they're creating below," Alexander said.

The phenomenon is called funneling. Even if the city's wells run deeper than residential wells, the water level could drop below where residential wells reach — leaving rural residents to wonder whether the city is looking out for them.

"Is there a way for them to identify whether or not they're reducing our groundwater level?" Alexander said.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni originally told residents that the city wouldn't need to drill any more wells along the Nueces River.

"The Eastern reservoirs were fine, we had rain chances, Evangeline was coming along nicely... so we thought yes we won't be drilling anymore wells," Zanoni said at February 10th Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

But those circumstances changed — and so did the commitment Zanoni and the city made to rural residents.

"And I don't want us to go into curtailment and when they say 'why are we going into curtailment?' it can't be 'well I made a promise we wouldn't drill any more wells,'" Zanoni added.

Now Alexander is left wondering whether the city will eventually ease its reliance on the wells — or leave rural residents running dry.

"Are you going to try and take care of people that live out of the country and completely turn off your water from the groundwater sources when you don't need them?" Alexander said.

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