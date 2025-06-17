Corpus Christi school district to host hiring event for all positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking to fill numerous positions across the district with an upcoming hiring event at W.B. Ray High School.

The district-wide hiring event will take place on Wednesday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the W.B. Ray High School cafeteria, located at 1002 Texan Trail.

CCISD officials say they are hiring for all positions with on-site interviews available. Applicants must bring completed applications to the event.

Open positions span across multiple departments and roles, including teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals, nurses, special education positions, substitute teachers, police and safety officers, bus drivers, bus attendants, custodians, and cafeteria helpers.

The hiring fair comes as many school districts across the country work to address staffing shortages ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Interested candidates can apply online at ccisd.us before attending the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

