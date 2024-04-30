Corpus Christi ranks as 7th most stressful city for workers according to report that cites FBI, census, APA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Just before the busy lunch hour, Corpus Christi resident Wanda Smith, wrapped a workout at a gym on the city’s Southside.

She tells KRIS 6 news reporter Tony Jaramillo health is important to her. We asked her what she thought about the city of Corpus Christi coming in as the seventh most stressful cities for workers according to this study by llc.org.

"I think that’s awful. I do think it’s awful," Smith said.

The website's methodology included looking at 100 cities with a population of more than 200,000 people.

Smith emphasized just how important health for low stress levels.

"If you have health issues, usually you have limited income. And you don’t know what your future is. So yeah, that would cause a lot of stress," Smith said.

Money is just one of the factors llc.org used while conducting the study. Other factors, according to the website, include looking at the number of workers without insurance, year-over-year income growth, the daily commute time to jobs, access to remote jobs, and crime.

Walter Rives, who lives on the Southside, gave his thoughts on another factor used in the study, single-income families.

"There are more single mothers with children who actually need help, childcare is sky high," Rives said.

Llc.org found that 36% of families in Corpus Christi live on one income.

