Corpus Christi Public Works Department hosting job fair

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department has more than 50 job openings available, and they're looking for motivated Coastal Bend residents to fill them.

Public works is hosting a job fair on Jan. 25 at their office at 2525 Hygeia St. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department needs people for road construction and drainage work.

No experience is required to apply, but having a commercial drivers license is a plus.

Potential candidates also need to have proof of high school graduation, or their GED equivalent.

The public works director said filling the open positions will give them the manpower to tackle the most commonly reported problems across the city.

"Potholes is one of the biggest things that we need assistance with," Corpus Christi Public Works Director Rolando Mata said. "And right now, with these vacancies, it's really difficult for us to do it during our normal work hours."

Applicants will be able to apply, interview and fill out pre-employment paperwork if hired on the spot. The department asks that applicants bring two forms of identification, and banking information.