Corpus Christi police seek help locating missing woman with dementia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Melinda Martinez, 58, was last seen in December 2024. She is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Police say Martinez is homeless and frequently visits the Staples Street Station, Mother Theresa shelter, and the area around Horne Road and Columbia Street.

Anyone who sees Martinez or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the non-emergency number at (361) 886-2600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

