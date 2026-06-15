Corpus Christi police arrest man after paramedics discover unconscious victim had been shot in head

A Corpus Christi man is in custody after police discovered that what appeared to be a fight victim had actually been shot in the head.

Jesus Lozano was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after investigators connected him to a shooting involving multiple victims at multiple locations.

The case began when Araceli Esquivel called police after her son, Ismael Flores, was brought to her home by a friend. Flores was unconscious and appeared to have sustained a head injury during what looked like a physical altercation.

When paramedics arrived and examined Flores, they discovered that what initially appeared to be a cut on his head was actually a gunshot wound. Flores was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment.

Esquivel told police the person who dropped off her son was Lozano, who had left the scene driving Flores' red Cadillac CTS.

As the investigation progressed, police discovered the incident was linked to another shooting at The Social Bar in the 4500 block of S. Padre Island Dr., where Lozano was suspected of shooting a man named Juan Medina.

Using department records, officers located Lozano's address. Esquivel confirmed from a photograph that Lozano was the same person who had brought her injured son home. When police arrived at the Argus Court address, the red Cadillac was not there.

Investigators then learned Lozano might be staying where they spotted the red Cadillac parked in the driveway.

As officers approached the Presa Street residence, they observed a blue Cadillac leaving the property. Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of David Street and Presa Street and identified the driver as Lozano.

Lozano was arrested and transported to the police station for questioning. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence, detectives determined there was sufficient cause to charge him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of Medina.

Lozano was booked into the City Detention Center, where he awaits further legal proceedings.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

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