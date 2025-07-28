Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosts free STEM day for children

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosted Valero STEM Day by the Bay on Saturday, July 26, offering children hands-on science activities designed to engage minds and inspire curiosity.

Children learned about science through interactive experiences like building their own chargers and conducting volcano experiments at the free event.

Lisa Pineda, who attended the museum with her grandchildren, said they stumbled upon the event by chance.

"It's important - especially being a girl - for her to see what she can do. There's still a lot of things that we need to go see and do, but it's a lot of fun," Pineda said.

Pineda appreciates that the museum makes learning fun for her grandchildren.

The event introduced children to a world of discovery through activities focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

