Corpus Christi man wanted for mother's murder found and arrested near Sinton

UPDATE: Friday - 9:30 a.m. Abraham Ansaldua appeared before a Nueces County magistrate judge.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man wanted for the murder of his mother in Corpus Christi was found and arrested Thursday night.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, deputies arrested Abraham Anzaldua just south of Sinton.

The 48-year-old was wanted by Corpus Christi police for the murder of his mother, 67-year-old Alicia Anzaldua. Her body was found Monday afternoon in a house fire on the 2700 block of Camargo Dr. in Corpus Christi. It's still unclear how she died.

According to Rivera, deputies received a call from a business in Odem that Anzaldua was seen getting fuel in the area. A second caller told dispatch that Anzaldua's vehicle was seen headed towards Sinton.

Deputies found Anzaludua on U.S. 77 and he immediately surrendered. The US Marshals Office took custody of Anzaldua and his vehicle.

