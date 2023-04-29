Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to charges related to intent to distribute meth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas, a Corpus Christi man plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute after he was found with 210 grams of methampheitamines.

23-year-old Jacob Soliz was a passenger in a sedan that was pulled over on Sept. 4, 2022, for not having their headlights on.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers smelled burnt marijuana and inspectedthe vehicle.

"At that time, they discovered multiple baggies of meth totaling 210 grams, baggies of marijuana totaling approximately 150 grams and a loaded AR-15 rifle," the release states. "They also discovered approximately $2,500 located in Soliz’s pocket."

Soliz admitted that the meth and rifle belonged to him.

A sentencing hearing will be on Aug. 9., the release states.

Soliz faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine. He remains on bond pending sentencing.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.