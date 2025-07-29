The Janet F. Harte Library will soon operate on a reduced schedule beginning August 11 due to safety concerns for Flour Bluff ISD students.

The library will cut its hours from 44 a week to just 24, a change that has shocked many regular patrons.

Corpus Christi library to reduce hours at school campus location for student safety measures

"I was kind of shocked to find out. I didn't realize that that was even possible," said Defne Cortes, a library patron.

The city and Flour Bluff ISD say the decision is based on Texas Education Code 61, which was enacted following the Uvalde school massacre to enhance safety and security of students and staff in Texas public schools.

The library is located on Flour Bluff ISD property, which is why the education code applies to this facility.

"I mean it's definitely sad. It's been part of our weekly routine since I started staying at home with her," said Whitney Jones, another library patron.

Under the new schedule, the library will be open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We come every week. We always check out books. We come to story time. You know he gets really excited about it and it's a great way for him to do something different, see other kids," Cortes said.

For some parents, the new evening hours present significant challenges.

"It really just makes it so that we can't come to story time or check out books during the week because it's late in the evening," Cortez said.

Jones, who brings her daughter to the library for socialization, expressed similar concerns about the schedule change.

"I feel like that's when we're doing dinner, bedtime, bath, so it probably won't be working for us during the week, but yeah, that's kind of a hard time for our age right now," Jones said.

It remains unclear what will happen to the employees of the Janet F. Harte Library.

