Corpus Christi library hosts free genealogy workshop to help trace family heritage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Public Libraries and the Genealogy Network of Texas are hosting their 24th annual Genealogy Lock-In on Friday, October 17, from 9 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. at the La Retama Central Library.

The free event at 805 Comanche Street aims to help history enthusiasts, beginners, and experienced researchers explore their family stories and historical backgrounds. Attendees will connect with expert genealogists and local historians to gain tips, tools, and techniques for tracing their family history.

Sessions will be available in-house, pre-recorded, and online, covering topics like family storytelling, court records, regional research, and new technologies like AI in genealogy.

"Genealogy connects us to the people and places from our past," Gonzalez said. "It's more than just finding names on a page – it's about discovering the stories, traditions, and resilience that shape who we are today."

Light refreshments will be provided, though participants can bring their own food. Registration is not required.

The workshop schedule includes:

• 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. – From Names to Narratives: A Simple Guide to Writing

• 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. – Following a Civil Case Through Documents Filed in Court

• 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. – Jakten - Researching Your Scandinavian Ancestors

• 12:50 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. – The Stories of Our Lives: Beginning Your Family History

• 2:25 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Research Road Trips: Productive for You, Fun for Family

• 3:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. – Resources for New Orleans Area Genealogical Research

• 4:35 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. – Family Tree Gets Smart: AI as Your Genealogy Assistant

• 5:40 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. – All in the Family: Using Collateral Research to Build Your Family Tree

Those who cannot attend in person can access a virtual option by contacting the library at 361-826-7000 in advance.

The library provides reasonable accommodations upon request in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. To request accommodation, call La Retama Central Library at 361-826-7000.

The Corpus Christi Public Library's Hispanic Genealogy Collection is among Texas's most extensive collections on Hispanic genealogy. More information is available at cctexas.com/library.

