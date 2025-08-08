Corpus Christi ISD extends free meal program for all students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District will continue providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year through the Community Eligibility Provision.

"Providing our students with nutritious meals is essential to supporting both their health and academic success," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said.

The free meals program is funded through the Texas Department of Agriculture via the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CCISD has been offering free breakfast and lunch since 2018. During the 2024-2025 school year, the district served over 6.2 million free breakfast, lunch, Saturday and supper meals.

While parents and guardians won't need to complete a free/reduced lunch application, they must still complete a district income survey as part of the online registration process. This data collection on students' economic status helps the district maintain compliance with state reporting requirements and secure funding for grants and programs.

For lunch menus and additional information, visit ccisd.us

