Corpus Christi ISD earns B rating from TEA, with nine schools achieving highest marks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has earned a B accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2024-2025 school year, with district officials celebrating significant improvements across their campuses.

The district received an 81 score in the state accountability system, with nine schools achieving the highest A rating — more than double the number from the previous school year.

"Our Board of Trustees and I are so very proud of everyone working in and supporting our schools," said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. "The work of our school staff, combined with exemplary support at the district level as well as our implementation of restrictions on cellphone use last year, clearly made a difference for our students."

The district saw these improvements despite changes to the STAAR redesign, including the state's implementation of automated scoring engines for student-written responses and significant changes to the accountability system.

Windsor Park Elementary, Collegiate High School and Harold T. Branch Academy for Career and Technical Education maintained their A ratings from the previous year. Six additional campuses joined them with A ratings: Barnes Elementary School, Creekside Elementary School, the Early Childhood Development Center, Webb Elementary School, Baker Middle School, and Veterans Memorial High School.

The number of B-rated campuses also more than doubled, with 27 schools earning that designation. District officials are working to support the 14 schools that received C ratings and two schools — Cullen Elementary School and Martin Middle School — that received D ratings.

For the first time since 2023, no CCISD schools received an F rating.

The district also saw dramatic improvement in distinction designations, with 40 campuses earning at least one distinction for a total of 137, almost double the 72 distinctions earned the previous school year. Five elementary schools — Creekside, Dawson, Hicks, Los Encinos, and Windsor Park — earned all eligible distinctions.

"We are beginning a new school year with renewed confidence in our ability to help all students advance their education," Hernandez said. "Public schools welcome every student, and last year we unquestionably demonstrated that, working together, we help our students succeed."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

