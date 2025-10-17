Corpus Christi IceRays look to climb NAHL standings with goaltending, improved penalty kill

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — When Corpus Christi IceRays' goalie Vladislav Bryzgalov protected the net against the Shreveport Mudbugs on Oct. 11, there was only one thing on his mind.

"Please, I don't wanna lose."

Bryzgalov did everything in his power to keep that from happening, collecting 51 saves on 54 shots as the IceRays won 3-2 in a shootout against Shreveport.

"Losing was not an option we needed those two points," Bryzgalov said. "Even though it's early we're pretty much playing playoff hockey every point matters."

Drew Bishop The Corpus Christi Ice Rays battle for the puck at practice

The IceRays (4-5) are 7th in the NAHL South Division. There's still 22 games to play but the team has a lot of ground to cover if they want to reach the postseason.

First-year head coach Kevin St. Jacques has been preaching speed in practice as he looks for ways for the team to get better as the season progresses.

"Our penalty kill has been struggling but we've been starting to see signs of improvement," St. Jacques said. "We have to play better in front of our goaltenders to have success."

Drew Bishop Kevin St. Jacques coaches the Ice Rays from the benches

Grayson Gerhard, who leads the team with nine points through nine games, believes the team has a high ceiling heading into a key time of the season.

"We've had a couple of rough games. I think we should have a better record than we do right now," Gerhard said.

Drew Bishop Grayson Gerhard looks on at Ice Rays practice

The IceRays have a two-game series at home this weekend. They'll host the El Paso Rhinos on Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. both nights.

Saturday, the Hilliard Center Arena will have a free open skate event. Once the buzzer sounds, fans can get a free skate rental and hit the ice.

For more information visit the Ice Rays' website or its Facebook page.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.