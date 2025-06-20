Corpus Christi Fire Department responds to structure fire on Port and Winnebago

CORPUS CHRISIT, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) swiftly responded to a working structure fire at the intersection of Port and Winnebago Streets earlier today. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

"The first engine company stretched the primary hose line for fire attack while the truck performed a primary search to ensure no persons were inside," stated CCFD officials via social media.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was quickly extinguished with the help of units that arrived later to assist the initial fire crews. Despite the excessive heat outside, firefighters are ready to protect the community.

As an investigation into the cause of the fire continues, officials urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.