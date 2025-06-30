Corpus Christi Fire Department partners with Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and American Red Cross teamed up Saturday, June 28, to enhance home safety on the Westside by distributing free smoke alarms to residents.

Volunteers went door-to-door offering to install the critical life-saving devices in homes throughout the neighborhood. The initiative aimed to reach 80 homes during the campaign.

Emanuel Ramirez, a Corpus Christi resident who received the free smoke alarms, emphasized the importance of having these safety devices in every home.

"I think it's important that you get one so you can protect yourself and your family and your home," Ramirez said.

For each participating household, volunteers installed two smoke alarms - one in the hallway and another in the living room.

Fire officials indicated that similar safety initiatives will continue in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!