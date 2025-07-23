Corpus Christi approves $11.2 million for crime prevention in 2026 budget

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved the fiscal year 2026 Crime Control and Prevention District Budget during today's regularly scheduled meeting. The $11,245,362 budget will fund 78 police officers, nine replacement vehicles, and supporting equipment.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council unanimously passed the measure, which continues the city's commitment to public safety initiatives.

"Public safety remains one of our highest priorities, and this budget reflects that commitment," Guajardo said. "By investing in our officers, equipment, and resources, we are making sure Corpus Christi remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. I want to thank our residents for their continued support of the Crime Control and Prevention District—it's a partnership that strengthens our entire community."

The Corpus Christi Crime Control and Prevention District operates through a voter-approved 1/8 cent sales tax. The current term ends on April 1, 2027, with voters having the opportunity to renew the initiative during the November 2026 election.

Police Chief Mike Markle expressed gratitude for the continued funding.

"Thank you to the community and our City leaders for their support in using the 1/8-cent sales tax to fund our city's Crime Control District. This funding is vital for the support of 78 police officers, including equipment and vehicles. This is another great example of our community supporting its police department," Markle said.

City officials have developed a financial plan to transition 15 police officer positions to the General Fund over fiscal years 2027 and 2028, ensuring continued support for law enforcement regardless of the renewal vote outcome.

