Corpus Christi approves $100.6 million water treatment plant upgrade to eliminate chlorine gas risks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city leaders approved a major upgrade to the city's water treatment system that will eliminate health and safety risks associated with chlorine gas.

The City Council approved a $100.6 million construction contract with Reytec Construction Resources, Inc. of Houston to replace the aging chlorine gas system at O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant with a safer on-site chlorine generation system.

The new system will eliminate potential chlorine gas exposure risks to plant workers and surrounding neighborhoods while improving the reliability of water disinfection for the city's drinking water supply.

"This investment represents a major step forward in ensuring the safety and reliability of our drinking water system," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "By replacing decades-old infrastructure with modern technology, we are prioritizing public health, protecting our neighborhoods, and strengthening our water system for generations to come."

The current chlorine gas system, installed in 1981, uses 90-ton railcar storage. The new on-site sodium hypochlorite generating system will produce at least 18,000 pounds of chlorine per day without the risks associated with transporting and storing chlorine gas.

The project includes installation of an on-site sodium hypochlorite generating system, new chlorine dioxide generators, demolition of existing 1981 chlorine gas infrastructure and rail car facilities, and enhanced redundancy for uninterrupted water treatment.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved construction plans on May 30. The funding comes from the Water Capital Budget Fund.

Construction will begin following contract execution with a completion target of 2028.

