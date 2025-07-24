Corpus Christi adds 9 new playgrounds with shade structures across city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Parks & Recreation Department has installed nine new playground units across the city, aiming to strengthen community connections and improve parks citywide.

The new playgrounds, funded through the Park Development Fund and General Fund, meet improved standards and offer enhanced play features designed to help children challenge themselves, use their imagination, socialize, and become more physically active.

Most of the new units include large shade structures providing relief from intense sun and heat, increasing play time for children, and enhancing the overall family experience.

"For many of our open spaces, the playgrounds are the heart of City parks," said Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd. "They create a community where neighbors can gather and get to know each other. Improving our parks is one way we are creating vibrant and engaging places to live, learn, and play."

Dodd said the new playgrounds have been strategically placed across the city to provide access to as many residents as possible.

The nine playground park projects completed between October 2024 and June 2025 include:

Airline Park playground: 2601 Airline Road

Airport Park playground: 1061 Post Avenue

Casa Linda Park playground: 3200 Norton Street

Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge playground: 909 Ennis Joslin Road

Holly Park playground: 6451 Meadowvista Drive

Lamar Park playground: 4231 Santa Fe Street

Patterson Park playground: 10213 N. Harrington Drive

South Sea Park playground: 2829 Panay Drive

Wooldridge Park playground: 6229 Wilderock Drive

Additionally, the Parks & Recreation Department has six other major projects currently under construction scheduled for completion by fall 2025:

Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park Military Monument (Helicopter on Pedestal)

Cole Park Plaza Shade

H-E-B Park and Tennis Center Parking Lot Improvements (CDBG)

North Beach Eco Park

People's Boardwalk in the Marina

Replacement of Piers A, B, C, D, and L in the Marina

