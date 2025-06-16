Corpus Christ city employees pass out thousands of sandbags at first distribution event

It’s never too early to prepare. Many Coastal Bend resident lined up Saturday morning to take advantage of the first sandbag distribution event held by the City of Corpus Christi Public Works Department at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

Each vehicle received eight bags of pre-filled sand that they could use to protect their home.

Corpus Christi resident Jerry Lee Escamilla said he needs to prepare early for him and his disabled father. He has first aid supplies and has already pre-planned evacuation routes just in case.

Escamilla was one of hundreds of residents getting their bags.

“Well, because of the recent rains and, then, the hurricane season and everything else. Just getting prepared for flooding. It’s important for us to get prepared sooner than later,” he said.

Public Works Senior Public Information Officer Richard Vargas said there are 16,000 free sandbags available.

The next event will take place on Saturday, June 28 at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, at 3061 Saratoga Boulevard, from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to clear an area in their vehicle to store the bags and to remain in their vehicles.

