Community members gather to celebrate Juneteenth and preserve history

“Happy Juneteenth!” — a greeting filled with joy and pride — echoed through the room on Thursday as community members came together to honor a pivotal moment in history.

Local activist Thea Cain was among those attending the NAACP’s Juneteenth luncheon, an event dedicated to commemorating the day enslaved people in Texas were finally informed of their freedom.

“It was announced in June, on June 19th, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, that the enslaved Americans were free — which was two and a half years later for the people of Texas,” Cain explained.

Although Juneteenth was only recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Cain says she has been celebrating the day since childhood.

Community members gather to celebrate Juneteenth

“Juneteenth has been a big part of our celebration since the mid-1970s. My mother was a big part of that,” she shared.

Decades later, the tradition continues, bringing together people of all backgrounds.

Corpus Christi resident Sandra Coleman joined the celebration to honor that legacy and to promote unity.

“There is unity in the world today, and we’re still fighting for it. It is good to see everyone here today enjoying a nice meal,” Coleman said.

For her, the importance of Juneteenth goes beyond a single day — it’s about preserving history for generations to come.

“I’m glad to even live this long to see it continue to go on. I hope that the next generation will continue to carry this legacy on,” she added.

As the cheers of “Happy Juneteenth” rang out, attendees reflected on the past while looking toward a future where the story of freedom and resilience remains alive for years to come.

