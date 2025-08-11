Community hosts fundraiser for 19-year-old shooting victim

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local construction company stepped up to help a 19-year-old shooting victim through a barbecue benefit fundraiser on Saturday.

TFW Construction organized the event for John "Johny Boy" Gomez Jr., who was shot five times at a party on Beauvais Drive Saturday night. The fundraiser ran from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"He's just going to need help along the way, right, and that's all we're trying to do for him, and everything we can," said Colby McClenny, managing member and owner of TFW Construction.

According to Gomez's mother, the shooting injured four of his organs.

Gomez was at the party to pick up his cousin when he was approached by three teens who attempted to steal his gold chain. He was shot after trying to run away.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Monday in Victoria and is facing aggravated robbery and assault charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.