Communities in Schools program supports Rockport-Fulton ISD students facing economic challenges

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Each campus within Rockport-Fulton ISD has a Communities in Schools classroom, a local non-profit program aimed at supporting students with whatever they need to succeed. This assistance ranges from providing new backpacks to helping families pay utility bills.

Cortney Brown has worked as a Communities in Schools case manager for 5 years.

"We go out, looking to the community for donations and assistance and resources," Brown said.

One of those resources is the Aransas County Children's Coalition, which provides support services to families in the area.

Dianne Nielsen, executive director of the coalition, emphasizes the importance of programs like Communities in Schools.

"There is a high level of poverty that's greater than the state average. So families are struggling and families need the support services that we're able to provide," Nielsen said.

The late Aneita Ortiz-Cedeño exemplified dedication to this work, having served as a case manager for nearly two decades and helping hundreds of students.

Her daughter Kiearra spoke about the legacy her mother left behind.

"She worked to help children from dropping out of middle school and the point of that is that if they can at least graduate the 8th grade, they can come back and get their GED," Ortiz-Cedeño said.

Although Ms. Aneita is no longer with us, her contributions to the program continue. For the first time, the Rockport-Fulton Education Foundation will also help fund Communities in Schools.

"We're helping fill in those resources for that and providing resources and tools so that way every student, all students matter and every student can succeed and they can succeed in school and in life," Vice President of Marketing and Events, Aveita Gandy said.

The Vice President of Development for the Rockport-Fulton Education Foundation, John Jackson said it time to step in.

"We actually provide financial support to the school district and that's the the main role we have and it happens to be a very high priority of our school superintendent," Jackson said.

With support from both the Education Foundation and Ms. Aneita's memorial fund, the Communities in Schools program will continue to help students and families in need.