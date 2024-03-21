Coastal Bend trainer starts non-profit to help moms with physical, mental health

Last December, local personal trainer Jackie Crow started a non-profit organization called The Moms in Motion Project.

Crow is a mother herself and understands the struggles mothers go through when it comes to finding time to work out within a busy schedule. This is why she created her own organization.

"Our biggest goal is to bring fitness to moms in the Coastal Bend," she said. "We're just doing the walks a couple of times a week and looking to bring fitness classes, specifically pregnancy and postpartum fitness classes, to moms in the Coastal Bend at no cost."

At the moment, Crow schedules two walks a week in the Northwest and Downtown areas of Corpus Christi.

Since Crow has started the project, she's had many fellow mothers reach out on social media to join her and the group on their walks.

"I saw them on Facebook actually," Southside parent Noemi Medrano said. "So, Jackie was promoting it in different types of groups and I saw it. It was a great place to meet other moms and a great place to sort of get some sort exercising done together."

The walks are also a safe space to help moms exercise and speak about postpartum depression and mental health. This brings the group closer with one another.

"So far with this group, it's been easy," Crow said. "I guess that's the best way to describe it. It's just been easy. So, come out, meet us, make a friend, talk to some other moms, get some sunshine and connection and walk with us.

Jackie Crow said she schedules walks on Mondays at Hilltop Community Center at 10:15 a.m. and at Cole Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.