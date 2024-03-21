Watch Now
Coastal Bend Tiger Mile Challenge coming up on Saturday, March 23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Carroll High School Cross Country and Track teams are hosting a mile-run fundraiser this Saturday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the new Mary Carroll High School campus track.

Coach Tracy Jensen and parent volunteers teamed up for the Coastal Bend Tiger Mile Challenge '24. AEP is the Title Sponsor, and H-E-B is donating healthy goodies as well for all participants. A Nike vendor will be there to hand out giveaways to youth runners, and VFitProductions.com will set up a finish line and time the runners.

"We are hoping to get community members of all ages out to participate. There are 6 divisions and medals for the top male/female in each category," said Parent volunteer Liz Lucido.

The divisions for the Tiger Mile Challenge include Elementary, Middle School, High School, Tiger Alumni, Open, and Masters 40+.

Registration is $20, and the first 100 participants will receive an event t-shirt for free. Participants can register online at VFitproductions.com or register on the day of the race at the Carroll track.

For more information, email Tracie.Jensen@ccisd.us or call 361-878-5140, ext. 25211.

